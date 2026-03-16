Police ordered to strictly enforce Kite Flying Act in Punjab

Summary He also ordered strict legal action against individuals involved in the online business of metallic string and kites.

LAHORE (APP) – Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdul Kareem has warned that kite flying will not be tolerated anywhere in the province and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the illegal activity.

He directed that elements engaged in kite flying and the sale of kites should be brought within the ambit of the law, adding that violations of the Prohibition of Kite Flying Act would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The IGP issued instructions to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs), City Police Officers (CPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure strict implementation of the Prohibition of Kite Flying Act and further accelerate actions against kite flying.

He also ordered strict legal action against individuals involved in the online business of metallic string and kites.

Abdul Kareem directed that effective monitoring of individuals involved in kite flying should be carried out with the help of drones, Safe City cameras and binoculars to eliminate this dangerous and deadly activity.

He also urged parents to keep their children away from the hazardous practice. The IGP appealed to citizens to immediately inform Police Helpline 15 if kite flying is observed anywhere and play their role as responsible citizens.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, during the ongoing operations across the province, including Lahore, 6,185 accused have been arrested and 5,912 cases registered for violation of the Prohibition of Kite Flying Act. Police also recovered 417,124 kites and 10,764 string reels during the operations.

In Lahore alone, 2,228 accused were arrested and 2,105 cases registered, while 10,694 kites and 3,089 string reels were recovered during the crackdown.

