Two brothers dead as rival groups trade fire in Burewala

Summary The deceased were identified as Zahid and Shahid. On information, police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation

BUREWALA (Dunya News) – Two brothers were killed and another sustained injuries after rival groups traded fire in Village 401 EB here on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Zahid and Shahid. On information, police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation.

According to preliminary probe, the two brothers lost their life in the firing of two rival groups and another man, who could not be identified, was injured.

Police sent the dead bodies to hospital for medicolegal procedure and were conducting raids to arrest those involved in the double murder. Police were collecting forensic evidence and recording statements to bring the culprits to justice.

