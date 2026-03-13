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Suspected drug pusher killed in Sahiwal CCD 'encounter'

Suspected drug pusher killed in Sahiwal CCD 'encounter'
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Summary He was allegedly involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions

SAHIWAL (Dunya News) – A suspected drug pusher was killed and his accomplice escaped during an ‘encounter’ with Crime Control Department (CCD) police here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to CCD officials, the suspect belonged to Layyah and involved in supplying ice to colleges and universities. On the day of the incident, he and his accomplice allegedly opened fire on a police party, who retaliated against their finger.

In the meantime, a drug trafficker was killed and his accomplice fled taking advantage of darkness. The dead suspect was identified as Saifullah. He was wanted by police in drug trafficking cases.

Police also seized a pistol from the suspect. A manhunt was launched for the fleeing suspect.
 

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