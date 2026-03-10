Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Missing boy found murdered after being raped

Crime

Two suspects apprehended. Investigation underway

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) - A 12-year-old boy, who had been missing for two days, was found dead, with police suspecting that he was murdered after being raped in Musafar Khana area here on Monday.

According DPO Rana Wahab, the boy had been missing for two days, and his body was found in fields, claiming he was strangled after being subjected to rape.

The dead body was sent to hospital for medicolegal procedure. Police claimed to have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder, and said investigation was underway.

Police said culprits will be brought to justice after a fair and thorough investigation, and family of the victim would be provided with justice.
 

