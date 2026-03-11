Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

ANF seizes 36.36 kg drugs, arrests six across Pakistan

Summary ANF seized 36.36 kg of narcotics in seven operations nationwide, arrested six including a woman, and revealed students were among buyers; investigations continue under the Narcotics Act.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted seven operations across various cities in the country, recovering a total of 36.36 kilograms of narcotics and arresting six suspects, including a woman.

According to two ANF spokespersons, the operations were carried out in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Quetta. During these raids, authorities recovered 32.225 kilograms of cannabis and ice (methamphetamine).

In one particular operation, officials seized 1.9 kilograms of 2,650 banned pills along with 10 grams of weed.

The spokespersons added that during interrogation, the arrested suspects admitted to selling narcotics to students in educational institutions.

The ANF confirmed that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, and further investigations have been initiated to dismantle the network involved in the trafficking.

Crime

