Two assault suspects injured in police 'encounter'

KALABAGH (Dunya News) - Two suspects who subjected a minor boy to sexual assault were injured in an alleged exchange of fire with police in Makarwal Police jurisdiction here on Monday.

The injured suspects were identified as Zahidullah and Albarheen. They were shifted to hospital. Investigation was underway.

According to police, the suspects were involved in assaulting a minor boy, and were on the run. Police on suspicion gave a signal to the suspects to stop for checking. They did not comply with the police order and opened fire.

Police retaliated against their firing. As a result, the two suspects sustained injuries. Police recovered a Kalashinkove and a pistol.

Police vowed to show no leniency to the suspects and said the victim’s family will get justice.

