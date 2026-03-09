Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Suspected bandit killed in Kasur police 'encounter'

Police claim the suspect was killed in the firing from his own accomplices

KASUR (Dunya News) – Police claimed that a suspected dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with law enforcers, near Bypass here on Sunday.

The suspect was identified as Junaid, 30. According to police, the suspect was being escorted to an area for recovery when his accomplices ambushed the police party to get him freed, instead their bullet hit the under custody suspect, who died instantly.

The attackers fled after the firing. Police launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects. According to police, the dead suspect was a history sheeter and wanted by police in many case. Further investigation was underway.
 

