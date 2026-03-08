Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore-style Safe City project planned in Katcha area

Crime

According to the Safe City Authority report, monitoring river islands and dense forests is a major challenge

LAHORE (APP) - The Punjab government has decided to build a Safe City project in Katcha area on the model of Lahore.

Under the project, modern technology will be used to address the geographical challenges of the Katcha area.

According to the Safe City Authority report, monitoring river islands and dense forests is a major challenge, while sugarcane crops are playing the role of a haven for criminal elements.

The report also states that the unavailability of mobile network in the Katcha area is a major problem.

In view of this situation, the project will ensure 24-hour surveillance through thermal and tethered drones.

Similarly, thermal cameras and modern vehicle tracking systems will also be included for effective monitoring at night.

The project will ensure coordinated operations through an integrated control room and complete coverage of remote areas through solar-powered surveillance sites.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister of Punjab has approved the project and the total cost will be Rs 676 million.
 

