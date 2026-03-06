Rangers arrest four suspects involved in street crime in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In a targeted operation in Malir Shah Town, Karachi, Rangers successfully apprehended four suspects involved in street crimes and robberies.

According to the official spokesperson, the detainees are members of a criminal group active in theft and other street-level offenses, and the operation included the arrest of the group’s leader.

During the raid, authorities recovered two mobile phones and a sum of cash from the suspects.

Among those arrested, one individual, Rizwan, was also linked to the theft of iron and brass from the Steel Mill, indicating the group’s involvement in broader criminal activities across the city.

The Rangers confirmed that further investigations are underway to dismantle the network and prevent future criminal incidents in the Malir Shah Town area.