Police officer thwarts bank robbery despite being shot five times

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A police officer displayed remarkable bravery by foiling a bank robbery despite sustaining five gunshot wounds during an exchange of fire with armed robbers.

According to police, the incident occurred in Pir Bala where three armed suspects attempted to rob a bank. CCTV footage of the attempted robbery has surfaced and was obtained by Dunya News.

The footage shows three armed robbers entering the bank when Additional SHO Bahar Ali tried to stop them.

Despite being shot and injured during the confrontation, Bahar Ali continued to resist the robbers. Two other police officers also opened fire in an effort to stop the suspects.

Police said the robbers fled the scene without looting the bank due to the swift response by the officers.

The attempted robbery took place at around 10am and involved an exchange of fire between police and the suspects.

According to police officials, three officers were injured in the incident. The robbers were reportedly armed with 9mm and 30-bore pistols.

