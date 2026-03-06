Suspected dacoit injured, arrested after 'encounter'

His three accomplices flee during the shootouts

UBAURO (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested a suspected robber after he was injured in an exchange of fire, whereas his three accomplices escaped, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

The suspected robber was identified as Ali Hassan Mazari. He was admitted to hospital. A search has been launched for the fleeing suspects.

Ubauro Police SHO Rafiq Ahmad Soomro said four suspects opened fire on a police party. Police in retaliatory firing injured the suspect.

The arrested suspects was involves in many heinous crimes and wanted by police of Ghotki District. Weapons and looted valuables were recovered from the arrested suspect.

