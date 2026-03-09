Two illegal Afghan nationals held in Sargodha police action

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have arrested two Afghan nationals living illegally in Pakistan, whereas their wives managed to escape, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

Police on a tip-off raided a house and arrested two Afghan nationals, who were living there illegally. Their wives ran away during the raid. Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

The arrested suspects were identified as Ibrahim Khan and Lal Khan. A case has been registered against them. In the wake of terror activities in the country, law enforcers carried out operations across the country against the nationals of different countries, who are living in Pakistan illegally.

Pakistan has policy to deport all illegal Afghan nationals from Pakistan as in many cases of terrorism Afghan nationals were found involved.

