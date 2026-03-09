Man shot dead over property dispute in Haripur

HARIPUR (Dunya News) - A man was gunned down over a property dispute in Khanpur police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Riaz. He had a property dispute with his relative, who stormed into his house and killed him.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

Police said the murder was the result of a property dispute. Police collected forensic evidence and recorded statements from the deceased’s family members to reach out to the fleeing suspect.

Police were conducting investigation on scientific lines to bring the culprit to justice at the earliest.

