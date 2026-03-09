Three human traffickers arrested in Sargodha FIA raids

The raiding teams confiscated laptops and mobile phones of the suspects

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - FIA claimed to have arrested three suspected human traffickers, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

According to FIA director, FIA teams conducted operations in Chandni Chowk, Miani and Bhara and arrested three alleged human traffickers identified as Naveed Ahmad, Saqib and Shahid.

Accused Saqib took Rs2million and Shahid Rs1.3million from citizens on the promise of sending them abroad. They neither sent them abroad nor returned their money.

The raiding teams confiscated laptops and mobile phones of the suspects. A case has been registered against them. Further investigation was underway.

The FIA director said raids were being conducted to track down their other accomplices.

