FIA cracks down on human smuggling, arrests four suspects involved in visa fraud

FIA arrests four human smugglers in Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur involved in visa fraud, who took over Rs10 million from citizens but failed to send them abroad.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four human smugglers in a crackdown targeting illegal migration networks.

The arrested suspects were involved in visa fraud, and have been identified as Ijaz Ahmed, Ahmed Naeem, Waqas Ahmed, and Muhammad Razaq.

Officials said the suspects were apprehended from Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur.

The suspects had collected over 10 million rupees from citizens under the pretext of sending them to Europe.

However, instead of facilitating their travel abroad, the suspects absconded with the money.

Authorities stated that further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the smuggling network.

