Rangers, SIU arrest two extortion suspects in joint operation in new Karachi

Rangers Sindh and SIU Police arrested two suspects linked to extortion networks in a joint raid in New Karachi. Authorities say the group collected money from traders and sent funds abroad via hawala.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the SIU Police carried out a joint operation in the New Karachi area and arrested two suspects allegedly involved in extortion activities.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh Rangers, the arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Areeb alias Mushtaq and Muzammil. Muhammad Areeb alias Mushtaq is said to be associated with the extortion mafia led by Osama Jameel and the Abdul Samad Kathiawari group.

Rangers officials said the suspect, along with his associates Manaz alias Mani and Asghar, had been involved in collecting extortion money from shopkeepers and other business owners. His two accomplices, Manaz and Asghar, had previously been arrested and sent to jail.

The spokesperson added that after the arrest of his associates, Muhammad Areeb alias Mushtaq remained in hiding in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, arrested suspect

Muzammil is described as a close associate of extortion gang leader Bahadur PMT and had been involved in collecting extortion money from various businesspersons along with other accomplices.

Authorities further stated that the suspects and their associates were also involved in transferring extortion money abroad through hawala and hundi channels.

The Sindh Rangers spokesperson said raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the suspects, while the arrested individuals have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.