Man gunned down over old enmity in Pir Mahal

PIR MAHAL (Dunya News) - A man was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Pir Mehal area here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

The victim was identified as Shahzaib Gull of Bannu. Police suspected that the man was shot dead over old enmity as he was facing an FIR for abducting a girl.

Having being informed, area police reached the crime scene and started investigation.

The attackers escaped after killing the man. Police were raiding to arrest the culprits. Toba Tek Singh DPO Iklaqullah Tarar has said police were collecting forensic evidence and recording statements from the victim’s family to reach out to the fleeing suspects.

