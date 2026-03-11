Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Girl gunned down over marriage refusal in Gujranwala

Updated on

Summary Police launch a manhunt for fleeing suspects. A case was registered.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A 25-year-old girl was shot dead over allegedly marriage refusal in Model Town Police Jurisdiction here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The girl was identified as Shanza of Alipur Chatha. Accused Babar wanted to marry her. On the day of the incident, the accused approached her along with his accomplice Mehtab, and proposed to marry him, which she refused. Following an altercation, accused Baber shot her dead and escaped.

Having being informed, police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

Police launched a manhunt for fleeing suspects. A case was registered.
 

Crime

