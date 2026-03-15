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Rs190million valuables taken away in Lahore house robbery

Rs190million valuables taken away in Lahore house robbery
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Summary The complainant told police when he and his family members returned, they found the robbers in the house, who caught hold of them and took hostage at gunpoint before they collected cash

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Robbers decamped with jewellery, cash and other valuables worth Rs190million from a house in a Defence area here on Saturday.

According to an FIR lodged with Defence police, the robbers broke into the house when its inmates went outside for taking a Sehri meal.

The complainant told police when he and his family members returned, they found the robbers in the house, who caught hold of them and took hostage at gunpoint before they collected cash, jewellery, watches and other valuables.

Police started investigation and using modern tools to reach out to the fleeing bandits. The law enforcers are seeking assistance from CCTV footage to track down the outlaws.

 

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