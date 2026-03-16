Robber involved in Rs190m robbery killed in police 'encounter'

Summary Police with the help of safe city cameras traced the vehicle of four bandits who broke into a house in Defence area and took away Rs190million valuables.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have killed a robber who was involved in Rs190million house robbery in Defence area on Saturday, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

According to police, the shootout between law-enforcers and the outlaws took place near Gajumta. Police with the help of safe city cameras traced the vehicle of four bandits who broke into a house in Defence area and took away Rs190million valuables.

The suspects were given a signal to stop, but they opened fire at police party. Police retaliated against their firing and eliminated a robber, whereas his three accomplices escaped. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran was present during the encounter.

On Saturday, robbers decamped with jewellery, cash and other valuables worth Rs190million from a house in a Defence area.

According to an FIR lodged with Defence police, the robbers broke into the house when its inmates went outside for taking a Sehri meal.

The complainant told police when he and his family members returned, they found the robbers in the house, who caught hold of them and took hostage at gunpoint before they collected cash, jewellery, watches and other valuables.