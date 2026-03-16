Man kills wife, three sons, and daughter in Sargodha

Summary The reason for the murder of five persons could not be ascertained till filing of this report

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - In a tragic turn of events, a man murdered his wife and four children when they were asleep for the reason which was unknown till filing of this report, sending a wave of grief and sorrow in the vicinity, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhagtanwala, outskirts of Sargodha. According to rescue sources, accused Yaseen slew his wife, three sons and a daughter, with repeated strikes of an axe when they had a sound sleep.

The rescue sources further revealed that the accused received injuries and was admitted to hospital, adding it could not be ascertained how he received injures.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after the dead bodies to hospital for medicolegal procedure.



