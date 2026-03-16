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Rangers arrest three members of 'Makha Gang' in Karachi, seize cash and phones

Rangers arrest three members of 'Makha Gang' in Karachi, seize cash and phones
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Summary Rangers arrested three members of Karachi’s notorious 'Makha Gang' in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, recovering cash and phones; raids continue to capture other gang members.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Hadeed based on secret information, arresting three suspects linked to multiple robberies and street crimes carried out by the notorious “Makha Gang.”

According to the Rangers’ spokesperson, the arrested suspects include Hafeez, son of Abdul Haq; Ali Hassan, son of Abdul Sattar; and Zohaib Sato, son of Shah Nawaz. During the operation, authorities recovered three mobile phones and cash from the suspects.

The suspects were involved in snatching mobile phones and cash in areas including Shah Town, Papri, Gakhar Phatak, and other parts of Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Officials revealed that Zohaib also rented out pistols for robberies and street crimes.

The arrested individuals are habitual criminals with multiple FIRs registered against them in different police stations across the city.

The Rangers’ spokesperson further stated that raids are underway to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

The arrested suspects, along with the recovered items, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

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