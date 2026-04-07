PM warns of strict action against fuel hoarding amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared hoarding of petroleum products an “unforgivable crime”, warning that those involved will face strict legal action as the government pushes for energy conservation amid rising regional tensions.

Chairing a high-level meeting on petroleum supply and energy-saving measures, the prime minister stressed the need for nationwide participation in fuel conservation and austerity efforts to ensure economic stability.

He said the current regional situation requires collective responsibility, urging citizens to play their part in reducing fuel consumption. He emphasised that hoarding petroleum products would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

During the meeting, officials briefed participants on the implementation of early market closures, with shopping centres and markets in several regions now set to close at 8pm to save energy and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. Consultations are ongoing with provincial authorities, including Sindh, for wider implementation.

The prime minister noted that a portion of the country’s electricity generation depends on petroleum products, adding that conservation measures aim not only to save foreign exchange but also to maintain a stable power supply.

Officials further informed the meeting that a transparent digital system is being used to distribute fuel subsidies to eligible groups, while financial assistance for transport sectors, including trucks and buses, is being provided in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan and the IT ministry.

The meeting was attended by senior federal ministers and top officials, including Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal, along with representatives from all provinces and relevant institutions.