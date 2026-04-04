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Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline, warns of severe consequences if Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline, warns of severe consequences if Strait of Hormuz remains closed
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Summary In a statement, Trump said he had previously given Iran a 10-day deadline to reach an agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, saying Tehran has 48 hours to act before facing severe consequences.

In a statement, Trump said he had previously given Iran a 10-day deadline to reach an agreement and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. He warned that the time is now running out.

“Only 48 hours remain. If no deal is reached, Iran will face ‘hellfire,’” Trump said, escalating his rhetoric amid ongoing tensions.

In a separate statement, Trump added that the reported loss of a fighter jet would not impact ongoing negotiations with Iran.

He described the situation as a state of war, emphasizing that such incidents are part of conflict and do not derail diplomatic efforts.

“This is a war situation, and we are in a state of war. The destruction of a warplane does not affect the diplomatic process,” he said.

Trump also noted that it remains unclear what response the United States would take if any missing crew member from the incident is confirmed harmed, adding that he could not comment further at this stage.

Earlier, Iran has firmly rejected reports circulating in Western media suggesting it declined participation in talks in Islamabad, instead reaffirming its willingness to engage and expressing gratitude to Pakistan for its diplomatic initiatives.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a statement on social media platform X, directly addressing what he described as misinformation regarding Tehran’s stance on potential negotiations.

Also Read: US fighter jet shot down over Iran, search underway for crew, US officials say

He clarified that Iran had “never refused to go to Islamabad” and remained appreciative of Pakistan’s efforts to mediate during the ongoing conflict.

In his message, Araghchi emphasised that Iran’s priority lies in securing terms that ensure a complete and lasting end to what he called an “illegal war imposed” on the country.

He reiterated that Tehran remains open to any solution that guarantees a durable cessation of hostilities.

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