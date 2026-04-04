Tehran ready for dialogue with neighbours amid rising tensions: Iran speaker

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Tehran remains open to strengthening ties with neighbouring countries through direct diplomacy, even as regional tensions persist.

In an interview with a foreign media outlet, Ghalibaf stated that Iran has long prepared for potential confrontations and has demonstrated its capacity to defend itself when required.

He emphasized that recent actions, including strikes on US bases and interests in the region, were carried out as a measure to safeguard Iran’s position.

Ghalibaf argued that countries in the region are capable of ensuring their own security through bilateral and multilateral agreements, without relying on external powers.

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He maintained that regional stability should be built independently, free from foreign interference.

At the same time, the Iranian speaker issued a warning that any further escalation targeting Iran would trigger a “decisive and wide-ranging” response against US interests across the region.

He also stressed that lasting security depends on addressing the root causes of instability, adding that regional order should be established without the involvement of the United States and Israel.