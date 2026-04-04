Iraq closes Shalamcheh crossing with Iran after airstrikes kill Iraqi

Summary Iraq closed the Shalamcheh crossing with Iran after airstrikes on the Iranian side killed one Iraqi and wounded several others, halting trade and travel.
(Reuters) - Iraq closed the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran after airstrikes on the Iranian side killed an Iraqi citizen, security sources said on Saturday.
The sources said at least five Iraqis were seriously wounded in the strikes, which hit a passenger reception area on the Iranian side.
Iraqi police recovered the body of a man, while the wounded were taken to hospital, most in critical condition.
Iraq's border authorities ordered the crossing closed to trade and travellers, the authorities said in a statement.