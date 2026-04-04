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Iraq closes Shalamcheh crossing with Iran after airstrikes kill Iraqi

Iraq closes Shalamcheh crossing with Iran after airstrikes kill Iraqi
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Summary Iraq closed the Shalamcheh crossing with Iran after airstrikes on the Iranian side killed one Iraqi and wounded several others, halting trade and travel.

(Reuters) - Iraq ​closed the Shalamcheh ‌border crossing with Iran after airstrikes on the ​Iranian side killed ​an Iraqi citizen, security ⁠sources said on ​Saturday.

The sources said at ​least five Iraqis were seriously wounded in the strikes, ​which hit a ​passenger reception area on the ‌Iranian ⁠side.

Iraqi police recovered the body of a man, while the ​wounded ​were ⁠taken to hospital, most in critical ​condition.

Iraq's border authorities ​ordered ⁠the crossing closed to trade and travellers, ⁠the ​authorities said ​in a statement.

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