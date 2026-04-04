Turkey says second Turkish-owned ship has crossed Hormuz strait

(AFP) - A second Turkish-flagged ship has crossed the war-torn Strait of Hormuz, Turkey’s Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, reports AFP.

Uraloglu said that on February 28 there were 15 ships belonging to Turkish shipowners waiting to go through the strategic strait.

“Two of these 15 made the crossing,” he told the private CNN Turk channel.

“This is explained by our initiatives and also by the fact that they were using Iranian ports or carrying goods coming from or bound for Iran”.

Uraloglu did not say when the second ship crossed the strait. The first vessel had passed through, with Iranian permission, on March 13.

The two ships are the Rozana and Neraki, according to CNN Turk.

