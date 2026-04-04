KOLKATA (Dunya News) - People in India have taken to the streets against alleged tampering, forgery, and systematic manipulation of voter lists by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of elections in West Bengal, citizens have also surrounded judicial officials accused of facilitating the process, expressing their outrage over election-related irregularities.

According to the Indian newspaper The Times of India, tensions in West Bengal have escalated dangerously during the special intensive revision of voter lists. In Malda district, protesters besieged offices and held seven judicial officers captive for several hours.

The citizens of West Bengal are protesting the removal of names from voter lists ahead of elections. Judicial officers reviewing the new voter lists were confined by the public, reflecting mounting anger and distrust in the electoral process.

Experts say that the intense protests and acts of disruption in West Bengal indicate that citizens have recognized what they see as manipulative tactics under the Modi government.

Alleged tampering with voter lists during Modi’s administration is being viewed as a direct attempt to suppress public opinion and impose authoritarian control.