Stick to Easter travel, Australians told, though hundreds of petrol stations dry

(Reuters) - Australians were urged to maintain their travel plans for Easter weekend although hundreds of petrol stations, mostly in rural areas, were without power, as the Iran war continued to strain the nation’s fuel supply, reports Reuters.

“Easter is a very special time of faith and family,” Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in televised remarks.

“We encourage people to feel free to stick to your plans, go and see your family, go take a break - but get no more fuel than you need.”

Australia, which imports about 90 per cent of its fuel, has experienced localised shortages during the escalating Middle East conflict, starting its sixth week on Saturday. As a result, some have cancelled travel plans for the long holiday weekend, typically one of Australia’s busiest travel times.

The nation has 39 days’ worth of petrol, 29 days of diesel and 30 days of jet fuel, Bowen said.

