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365 US personnel injured in Iran conflict, pentagon confirms

365 US personnel injured in Iran conflict, pentagon confirms
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Summary Pentagon confirms 365 US personnel injured and 13 killed during the ongoing war with Iran, including soldiers, Navy, Marines, and Air Force members.

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has confirmed that 365 personnel have been injured since the beginning of the war against Iran.

According to Pentagon figures, the casualties include 247 soldiers, 63 Navy personnel, 19 Marines, and 36 Air Force members.

The data also shows that 13 US personnel have lost their lives during the conflict so far.

The Pentagon emphasized that these numbers reflect confirmed injuries and deaths as of the latest reporting.

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Iran-US-Israel war International

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