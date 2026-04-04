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Projectile hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant

Projectile hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant
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Summary There was no damage done to main parts of the plant.

(Reuters) - A projectile struck near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant's perimeter fence in southwest Iran on Saturday, killing one person, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Tasnim news agency initially reported that there was no damage done to main parts of the plant, however the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that the person who was killed was part of the plant’s security staff, and that damage was done to one of the facility’s side buildings.

According to Al Jazeera, Tasnim says that there is currently no radiological danger posed by the attack.
 

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