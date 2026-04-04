Iran says new air defence system used to target US fighter jet

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran used a new air defence system on Friday to target a US ⁠fighter jet, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the joint ⁠military command said the country would "definitely achieve ⁠full control" over its airspace, ⁠according to Iranian ⁠state media.

Earlier, Iranian forces have said they struck down two fighter jets belonging to the United States military, one over the southwest part of the country and another around the Strait of Hormuz.

A spokesperson for the Iranian military’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that air defences completely destroyed one F-15 jet.

Later in the day, the Iranian military said it targeted an A-10 US aircraft that crashed into the Gulf.

The New York Times had cited unidentified officials as saying that the A10’s pilot was safe after the crash.

But the fate of at least one pilot from the downed F-15 crew is unknown.

Several US media outlets reported that one crew member of the jet was located and rescued by US forces, but the other remains missing.

US President Donald Trump told NBC News that the downing of the jet will not affect the prospect of talks with Tehran. “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war,” he said.

State media outlets in Iran showed photos of the wreckage of the F-15 jet and what appears to be an ejection seat with an attached parachute.

After the jet was downed, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf mocked Trump’s repeated claims of victory in the war.

“After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?'” Ghalibaf wrote in a social media post.

Iranian ⁠officials called on civilians to ⁠be on the lookout for survivors. The governor of Iran’s Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province said whoever captured the crew “would be specially commended”, according to the semi-official Iranian news agency ISNA.