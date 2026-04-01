Trump says US strongly considering NATO exit, Telegraph newspaper says

LONDON (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump said he was ​strongly considering pulling the United ‌States out of NATO after allies failed to back US ​military action against Iran, ​according to an interview with Britain's ⁠Daily Telegraph.

Trump described the ​alliance as a "paper tiger" and ​said removing the United States from the defence pact was now "beyond reconsideration," ​the newspaper reported. He ​said he had long held doubts ‌about ⁠NATO's credibility.

"Oh yes, I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration," Trump told the newspaper when asked ​about whether ​he ⁠would reconsider US membership of the alliance after ​the conflict.

"I was never ​swayed ⁠by NATO. I always knew they were a paper ⁠tiger, ​and Putin knows ​that too, by the way."