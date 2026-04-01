Iranian president seeks guarantee that conflict will not restart

(Web Desk) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran is ready to end the war with the US and Israel, but a guarantee must be provided that the conflict will not restart.

According to Iranian media, President Pezeshkian told European Council President António Costa in a telephone conversation that if strong guarantees were given that Iran would not be attacked again in the future, they are ready to end the ongoing war against US and Israeli aggression.

He stated that Iran respects the sovereignty of its neighbouring countries and has never tried to harm them; however, attacking US bases in those countries has become the only remaining option.

Pezeshkian said that the resistance of the Iranian military and the unity of the Iranian people have helped the country manage these delicate situations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had also stated that Iran does not only want a ceasefire but seeks a complete and comprehensive end to the war.

In an interview with Arab media, the Foreign Minister revealed that direct messages have been received from the US Special Representative. However, he clarified that formal negotiations are not taking place, though he acknowledged that some security-related discussions are ongoing through Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards have warned that if attempts to target Iranian leadership continue, they may take action against American technology companies.