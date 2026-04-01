Israel claims to 'eliminate' key Quds Force official in Iran

(Dunya News) - The Israeli military claims it successfully targeted a person it described as the head of engineering for the Lebanon Corps in IRGC’s Quds Force.

It said Mahdi Vafae’i was killed in the central city of Mahallat.

It claimed that Vafae’i advanced “underground projects” in Lebanon and Syria for two decades as part of the elite Quds Force, including establishing infrastructure for Hezbollah and managing weapons storage.

