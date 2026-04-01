Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Airline Emirates says Iranian nationals barred from entering or transiting UAE

Airline Emirates says Iranian nationals barred from entering or transiting UAE
Updated on

Summary Emirates bars Iranian nationals from entering or transiting UAE, while Flydubai allows entry for Golden Visa holders, amid rising tensions between Iran and Gulf states.

(Reuters) - Dubai-based airline Emirates' ​website said on ‌Wednesday that Iranian nationals ​were not ​allowed to enter or ⁠transit ​the United Arab ​Emirates.

The website of another carrier, Flydubai, ​said ​Iranian nationals holding a ‌UAE "Golden ⁠Visa" were exempt and permitted to ​enter ​and ⁠transit the country.

The ​restrictions come ​amid ⁠heightened tensions between Iran ⁠and ​Gulf states. 

Browse Topics
International

Related News

Two-thirds of Americans want quick end to Iran war even if goals unachieved, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
Europe pushes back on some US military operations as concerns over Iran war mount
Russian military transport plane crashes in Crimea, killing 29
At gas stations, Americans say they're 'paying the price' of Iran war
Featured

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting refutes Afghan spokesperson's claims

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon