Airline Emirates says Iranian nationals barred from entering or transiting UAE

(Reuters) - Dubai-based airline Emirates' ​website said on ‌Wednesday that Iranian nationals ​were not ​allowed to enter or ⁠transit ​the United Arab ​Emirates.

The website of another carrier, Flydubai, ​said ​Iranian nationals holding a ‌UAE "Golden ⁠Visa" were exempt and permitted to ​enter ​and ⁠transit the country.

The ​restrictions come ​amid ⁠heightened tensions between Iran ⁠and ​Gulf states.