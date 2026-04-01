Airline Emirates says Iranian nationals barred from entering or transiting UAE

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Summary Emirates bars Iranian nationals from entering or transiting UAE, while Flydubai allows entry for Golden Visa holders, amid rising tensions between Iran and Gulf states.
(Reuters) - Dubai-based airline Emirates' website said on Wednesday that Iranian nationals were not allowed to enter or transit the United Arab Emirates.
The website of another carrier, Flydubai, said Iranian nationals holding a UAE "Golden Visa" were exempt and permitted to enter and transit the country.
The restrictions come amid heightened tensions between Iran and Gulf states.