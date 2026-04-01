Gaza children reenact funeral in heartbreaking viral video

GAZA (Web Desk) - A heartbreaking video emerging from Gaza has deeply moved viewers, showing the emotional impact of ongoing conflict on children.

In the video, innocent children in a camp can be seen playing with a doll, but during the game, they place the doll on a stretcher and imitate a funeral.

Our children play the game of wedding of a doll

While

the children of #Gaza are playing & raising the funeral of their doll



The children who have seen their own funerals being raised every morning & evening will learn this #Gaza#Gaza_is_dying_of_hunger pic.twitter.com/CCAHeV9kIR — (@6_RobinaRaza) March 31, 2026

Experts say such behavior reflects the severe psychological and emotional toll the situation has taken on children, indicating how deeply they have been affected by their surroundings.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users expressing sorrow and concern over the condition of children in the conflict-hit region.