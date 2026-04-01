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Gaza children reenact funeral in heartbreaking viral video

Gaza children reenact funeral in heartbreaking viral video
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Summary A viral video from Gaza shows children reenacting a doll’s funeral during play, highlighting the deep emotional trauma faced by kids amid ongoing conflict in the region.

GAZA (Web Desk) -  A heartbreaking video emerging from Gaza has deeply moved viewers, showing the emotional impact of ongoing conflict on children.

In the video, innocent children in a camp can be seen playing with a doll, but during the game, they place the doll on a stretcher and imitate a funeral.

Experts say such behavior reflects the severe psychological and emotional toll the situation has taken on children, indicating how deeply they have been affected by their surroundings.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users expressing sorrow and concern over the condition of children in the conflict-hit region.

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