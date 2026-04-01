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Putin, Sisi review regional situation in phone call

Putin, Sisi review regional situation in phone call
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Summary Both the leaders expressed concern over the ongoing tensions in the region and the recent escalation of the conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghumman) – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the current situation in the Middle East in detail with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in a telephone conversation.

Both the leaders expressed concern over the ongoing tensions in the region and the recent escalation of the conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire. They also agreed that the issue should be resolved through political and diplomatic means, taking into account the interests of all countries in the region.

They also discussed bilateral relations, including a review of major ongoing investment projects in the energy and industrial sectors.

They expressed satisfaction that cooperation between Russia and Egypt is progressing positively across various fields and agreed to further strengthen this cooperation in the future.

 

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