'Not our war': British PM Starmer says UK will not be drawn into Iran conflict

(Dunya News) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom will not be drawn into the ongoing conflict involving Iran, emphasizing that the situation “is not our war.”

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Starmer clearly distanced the United Kingdom from the ongoing Iran conflict, stating that it is not Britain’s war.

He emphasized that the UK will not be drawn into the conflict under any circumstances.

According to Reuters, ​Starmer said he ‌would act in the country's interest, ​whatever the "noise", ​when asked about U.S. ⁠President ​Trump saying he was ​strongly considering pulling the United States out of ​NATO.

"Whatever the ​pressure on me and ‌others, ⁠whatever the noise, I'm going to act in ​the British ​national ⁠interest in the decisions ​that I ​make," ⁠he told reporters.

“This is not our war, and we will not be dragged into it,” Starmer said, adding that the government’s priority is to ensure a safe and stable environment for its citizens.

The prime minister clarified that while the UK may continue to engage diplomatically and support efforts for stability, it has no intention of taking part in the war directly.

"We want to be more ambitious, closer economic cooperation, closer security cooperation, a partnership that ​recognises our shared values, our shared interest and ​our shared future" with the EU, Starmer told reporters.

Britain's ⁠Labour government has sought a reset with the EU and Starmer said it was clear that the ⁠Brexit deal ​agreed by the previous Conservative ​administration in 2020 had caused "deep damage to our economy".

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised key allies for not supporting Washington during the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, urging them to secure their own fuel supplies or purchase from the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump singled out European nations, particularly the United Kingdom and France, accusing them of failing to assist during the month-long conflict with Iran that has disrupted global markets and affected fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The US president further criticised France for denying overflight access to aircraft transporting military supplies to Israel, adding to tensions among Western allies.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!” Trump criticized France.