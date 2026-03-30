Trump signals progress in Iran talks, warns of further strikes if Hormuz remains closed

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - United States President Donald Trump has said that prospects for a new agreement with Iran appear promising, citing significant progress in ongoing negotiations.

However, he warned that failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could lead to US strikes on key Iranian energy infrastructure.

In a statement posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump said the United States is engaged in serious discussions with Iran under what he described as a “new and more reasonable framework.”

He noted that the talks have already made notable headway and expressed optimism that a deal could be reached soon.

According to Trump, the negotiations are being conducted with “wise leadership,” and Washington is seeking a diplomatic resolution to the dispute.

He added that both sides could arrive at a conclusion in the near future.

Despite the optimistic tone, Trump issued a stern warning, saying that if an agreement is not reached and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened promptly, the United States may target Iran’s critical energy facilities.

These could include power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island, and other vital infrastructure.

He emphasised that such facilities have not been deliberately targeted so far, but warned that action could be taken in response to any loss of American lives.

Trump also criticized Iran’s previous leadership while reiterating his firm stance.

Iran responded sharply to the remarks.

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Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei condemned any potential strikes on nuclear facilities as criminal and accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of inaction.

He criticised IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for failing to explicitly condemn such threats, saying his position risks further complicating the situation and reflects a lack of neutrality.

Baghaei also rejected reports of direct negotiations between Tehran and Washington, stating that Iran has not engaged in any face-to-face talks with the United States.

However, he acknowledged that Tehran has received messages through indirect channels indicating Washington’s interest in negotiations.