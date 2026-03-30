Trump hints at seizing Iranian oil as US boosts military presence

(Web Desk) – Donald Trump has suggested that the United States could take control of Iran’s oil resources, including its key export hub on Kharg Island, as Washington deploys thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, Financial Times reported on Monday.

In an interview, Trump said his preferred option would be to “take the oil,” drawing a comparison to US plans in Venezuela, where he claims Washington aims to control the oil sector long-term following the removal of Nicolás Maduro.

The remarks come amid an escalating conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran that has driven global oil prices sharply higher, with Brent crude rising more than 50% in a month.

Trump indicated that capturing Kharg Island — through which most of Iran’s oil exports pass — was under consideration, though he acknowledged uncertainty about whether the US would follow through. He suggested Iran’s defenses there were weak and said such an operation could be carried out easily, but admitted it would likely require a prolonged military presence.

The US has already increased its military footprint in the region, deploying around 10,000 troops, including Marines and forces from the 82nd Airborne Division. However, analysts warn that any attempt to seize Iranian oil infrastructure would carry significant risks, including higher casualties and a longer conflict.

Tensions have widened beyond Iran. A recent attack on a Saudi air base injured American personnel and damaged a US surveillance aircraft, while Houthi movement forces launched a missile toward Israel, raising fears of broader regional escalation and further disruption to energy markets.

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Trump said indirect negotiations with Iran — reportedly facilitated by Pakistani intermediaries — are progressing. He has set an early April deadline for a deal to end the conflict, warning that failure could lead to strikes on Iran’s energy sector.

He also claimed Iran had allowed additional oil tankers to pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture, though this has not been independently confirmed.

Trump further asserted that Iran has effectively undergone “regime change” following the deaths of senior leaders, including Ali Khamenei, and suggested uncertainty about the condition of his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei. Iranian officials, however, maintain that the country’s leadership remains intact.