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Iran confirms death of IRGC navy commander in Israeli airstrike

Iran confirms death of IRGC navy commander in Israeli airstrike
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Summary Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Alireza Tangsiri was playing a key role in efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iran has confirmed that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri has died after succumbing to injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike.

According to Sepah News, the official media platform of the IRGC, Commander Tangsiri was critically wounded during the strike and later passed away due to the severity of his injuries.

The incident comes days after Israel claimed it had targeted an Iranian naval commander in a recent operation.

Iran’s confirmation of Tangsiri’s death is expected to further escalate tensions in the already volatile region.

Analysts suggest that the loss of a senior IRGC military official represents a significant blow to Iran, and warn that any potential response could intensify instability across the Middle East.

Also Read: Israel claims killing Iran navy commander Alireza Tangsiri in air strike

The development follows a series of escalating exchanges between Iran and Israel, with both sides claiming to have struck key military targets, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Katz said in a video statement that Tangsiri was killed in an air strike that targeted “senior officers of the naval command”.

He stated that Tangsiri was killed along with other senior officers of the Iranian Navy; however, he did not provide the names or the number of those officers.

Katz said Tangsiri was directly involved in laying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and in actions aimed at blocking the movement of commercial ships.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tangsiri was playing a key role in efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz.

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