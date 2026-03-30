Spain closes airspace to US planes involved in Iran war, defence minister says

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has closed its airspace to US planes involved ​in attacks on Iran, a step beyond its ‌previous denial of use of jointly-operated military bases, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.

"We don't authorise either the use of military bases ​or the use of airspace for actions related ​to the war in Iran," she told reporters ⁠in Madrid.

Spanish newspaper El Pais had first reported ​the news on Monday, citing military sources.

The closure of the airspace forces military ​planes to bypass NATO member Spain en route to their targets in the Middle East, but it does not include emergency situations, El ​Pais added.

"This decision is part of the decision already ​made by the Spanish government not to participate in or contribute ‌to ⁠a war which was initiated unilaterally and against international law," Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said during an interview with radio Cadena Ser when asked if the decision ​to close Spain's ​airspace could ⁠worsen relations with the United States.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been one of ​the most vocal opponents of the US ​and ⁠Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as reckless and illegal.

President Donald Trump has threatened to cut trade with Madrid for ⁠denying ​the US use of Spain's bases ​in the war.