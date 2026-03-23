Trump postpones strikes on Iranian power plants after 'good, productive' talks

(Agencies) US President Donald Trump said on Monday the US has had good and productive conversations with Iran and he will order the military to postpone any military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

Earlier, Iran warned that it could deploy naval mines in the Gulf if the United States or Israel were to launch attacks on its coastal areas or islands, according to AFP.

In a statement reported by state media, Iran’s defence council said that any such aggression would, in line with standard military practices, result in key access routes and communication channels across the Persian Gulf and nearby coastal regions being mined. The statement added that this could involve a range of naval mines, including drifting types that can be deployed from shore.

In a statement carried by the Fars news agency, Iran’s National Defense Council said any attempt by “the enemy” to strike its coasts or islands would result in the mining of access routes and communication lines across the Gulf.

It added that the response could involve a range of naval mines, including floating devices capable of being launched from shore.

Earlier, the Revolutionary Guards said Iran would retaliate to an attack on its electricity sector by targeting Israel's power plants as well as power plants supplying US bases with electricity in regional countries.

A statement issued on Monday seemingly retracted earlier threats to ⁠desalination plants in the region, which are crucial for providing drinking water in Gulf countries.

"The lying ... US President has claimed that the Revolutionary Guards intends to attack the water desalination plants and cause hardship to the people of the countries in the region," ⁠the statement shared on state media said.

