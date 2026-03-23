Five killed in Oman after vehicles swept away by floodwaters, civil defence says

DUBAI (Reuters) – At least five people have died in Oman ‌over the past 24 hours after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters, authorities said on Monday.

Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said ⁠seven people were rescued after a vehicle carrying 10 people was swept away in a wadi in the Wilayat of Barka, while the other three were later found dead.

In a separate incident, two citizens died ‌after ⁠their vehicle was carried away by floodwaters in a wadi in the Wilayat of Al-Maawil, with their bodies later recovered.

Authorities ⁠said the deaths came as heavy rains affected parts of the country.

Oman has ⁠experienced deadly flooding in recent years, including in April 2024 when ⁠flash floods killed at least 20 people and inundated large areas.