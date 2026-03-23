Iran-Israel-US war inflicts $53 billion loss on global airlines

LONDON (Dunya News) - The ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States has caused losses of $53 billion to the world’s 20 largest airlines.

According to a foreign news agency, the war has significantly affected airports and flight operations across Gulf countries.

A British newspaper reported that the airline industry is facing its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the conflict also raising concerns about a possible shortage of aviation fuel for airlines.

Since the outbreak of the war, jet fuel prices have doubled, and the increase in fuel costs is likely to result in higher airline ticket prices.