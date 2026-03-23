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Cuba is ready for any potential attack from US amid oil blockade, envoy says

Cuba is ready for any potential attack from US amid oil blockade, envoy says
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Summary Havana and Washington entered talks earlier this month as an oil blockade imposed by Trump pushes Communist-run nation deeper into economic crisis. ⁠Trump on Monday escalated his rhetoric against Cuba

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cuba is prepared for the unlikely possibility of a military engagement with the US, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said ‌over the weekend in response to US President Donald Trump's threats to take over the Caribbean island nation.

Havana and Washington entered talks earlier this month as an oil blockade imposed by Trump pushes the Communist-run nation deeper into economic crisis. Trump on Monday escalated his rhetoric against Cuba, saying he expected to have the "honor" of taking Cuba.

"Our country has historically been ready to mobilize as a nation as a whole for military aggression ... We don't believe it is something that is probable, but we would be naive if we do not prepare," de ​Cossio told NBC's "Meet the Press" in remarks aired on Sunday. "We don't see ‌why it would have to occur, and we find no justification whatsoever."

 

Reports had suggested the Trump administration was seeking to remove Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel from power.

De Cossio also said any suggestion of the nature, the structure, or members of the Cuban government being subject to negotiation in talks with the US is untrue.

He added a regime change is "absolutely” off the table in discussions with the United States.

The US military is not rehearsing for an invasion of Cuba or actively preparing to militarily take over the island, the top ​general overseeing American forces in Latin America told lawmakers on Thursday.

 

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