Israel military says friendly fire killed civilian near Lebanon border

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – An Israeli civilian killed on Sunday ‌on the Lebanese border dies as a result of friendly ⁠fire and not from a rocket attack from Hezbollah, the Israeli military said on Monday.

Initial findings indicate ‌that ⁠the man, Ofer Moskowitz, was killed by artillery fire ⁠that was carried out to assist forces ⁠operating in southern Lebanon, the ⁠military said.