Israel military says friendly fire killed civilian near Lebanon border

Updated on
Summary Initial findings indicate that the man, Ofer Moskowitz, was killed by artillery fire that was carried out to assist forces operating in southern Lebanon, the military said
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – An Israeli civilian killed on Sunday on the Lebanese border dies as a result of friendly fire and not from a rocket attack from Hezbollah, the Israeli military said on Monday.
Initial findings indicate that the man, Ofer Moskowitz, was killed by artillery fire that was carried out to assist forces operating in southern Lebanon, the military said.