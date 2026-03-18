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White House says China agreed to postpone Trump's Beijing trip

White House says China agreed to postpone Trump's Beijing trip
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Summary Trump, citing the demands of the Iran war, said on Tuesday that he would take the trip to Asia in "about five or ⁠six weeks" but did not specify a date.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Wednesday that China had agreed to postpone US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, originally scheduled in just two weeks.

Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the ⁠White House was working to secure a new date for the visit as soon as possible.

Trump, citing the demands of the Iran war, said on Tuesday that he would take the trip to Asia in "about five or ⁠six weeks" but did not specify a date.

"Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance to ⁠bilateral relations," said a spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington in response to a ⁠request for comment. "China and the US will continue to maintain ⁠communication on President Trump’s visit to China."

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