Russia slams US-Israel strikes after Larijani's death, dismisses report of aiding Iran as 'false news'

MOSCOW (Web Desk) – Russia has sharply criticised the United States and Israel over what it described as the “murder” of Iranian leaders, following reports of the killing of senior adviser Ali Larijani in Tehran.

The Kremlin also moved to dismiss claims that it has been supplying Iran with advanced military assistance, including satellite imagery and improved drone technology.

The remarks come amid rising tensions amid escalating regional conflict and intensifying scrutiny of Moscow’s ties with Tehran.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday rejected a report by The Wall Street Journal which alleged that Russia had expanded intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran. The report claimed Moscow was providing satellite imagery and enhanced drone capabilities to support Tehran’s targeting of US forces in the region, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Peskov categorically dismissed the report, labelling it “fake news” and stating that the claims were inaccurate. His comments came during a briefing in Moscow, where he was asked directly about the newspaper’s findings. The denial reflects Moscow’s consistent position of rejecting Western media reports that suggest deeper military collaboration with Iran.

The Kremlin’s response also extended to recent airstrikes attributed to the United States and Israel, which Iranian media say resulted in the death of Ali Larijani, a senior adviser and prominent political figure. While details surrounding the incident remain limited, the reported killing has triggered strong reactions from Moscow.

Peskov condemned the attacks in unequivocal terms, describing them as actions aimed at harming or eliminating members of Iran’s leadership. He stressed that Russia opposes any attempts to target officials of what he described as a sovereign and independent state, signalling a firm diplomatic stance against such operations.

The developments come against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical friction in the Middle East, where alliances and military posturing continue to evolve. Reports of closer cooperation between Russia and Iran have drawn attention in Western capitals, particularly amid ongoing conflicts involving US forces in the region.